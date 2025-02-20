Sagittarius: Your health will be excellent today. Financially, you will remain strong, as favorable planetary alignments bring multiple opportunities for earning. However, friends may become overly involved in your personal matters. While some may hear wedding bells, others will enjoy a romantic spark that keeps their spirits high. Stay focused on your work and priorities. Your charismatic and outgoing nature will draw attention, putting you in the spotlight. Your spouse will rekindle the romance of your early days together, making today truly special. Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home to strengthen family bonds.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.