Sagittarius: Focus on nurturing positive thoughts—your mindset shapes your reality. Be mindful of your finances; knowing when and where to spend wisely will save you from future regrets. Today, you may be pleasantly surprised by the support your brother offers—it will mean more than you expected. Your radiant eyes have the power to light up even the darkest moments for your beloved, adding warmth and magic to your relationship. However, exercise caution—read every detail carefully before signing any business or legal documents. A distant relative may drop by unexpectedly, taking up much of your time, so try to stay flexible. On the brighter side, your married life will be filled with joy, laughter, and heartfelt connection today. Remedy: For greater financial stability, stand under the shade of a Peepal tree and pour a mixture of water, sugar, ghee, and milk from an iron vessel at its roots.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.