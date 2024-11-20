Sagittarius: Avoid wasting your energy on unnecessary arguments. Remember, arguments rarely bring gains but often result in losses. Financial constraints may cause delays in completing important tasks. However, unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to your family. Love is on your side today—your partner might fulfil a long-awaited fantasy, making it a memorable day. To excel at work, consider incorporating new technologies and staying updated with the latest skills and methods. You’ll value solitude over socializing and prefer spending your free time alone. Though quarrels may strain your relationship, don’t give up easily—work through the challenges with patience. Remedy: Add cardamom to your daily diet to boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4 pm.