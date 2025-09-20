Sagittarius: Today is perfect for recreation and fun, but if you’re going on a trip, be careful with your valuables and bags—especially your purse. Harsh words from your father may irritate you, but staying calm will help you manage the situation effectively. Your partner’s unpredictable behavior could also affect your mood, yet overall, the day seems favorable, and you may feel on top of the world. Be cautious of interference from others, as it could create tension in your marital relationship. Daydreaming today can be productive, as it may inspire creative ideas during your leisure time. Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal at home continuously for 108 days to promote harmony and peace in family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.