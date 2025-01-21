Sagittarius: Focus your thoughts and energy on turning your aspirations into reality. Merely wishing isn’t enough—you need to take action. So far, your challenge has been in wishing without truly trying. Today, you’ll find opportunities to earn money independently, without any assistance. Your love life is set to flourish, with companionship and emotional bonding on the rise. Your bright and captivating eyes can light up even the darkest night for your partner. You have the potential to achieve great things, so seize the opportunities that come your way. However, today is not ideal for traveling. It’s a day when the energies of Venus and Mars harmonize beautifully, symbolizing unity and connection. Remedy: Enhance your health by offering raw coal to flowing water in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.