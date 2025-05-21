Sagittarius: It’s time to overcome your fears. Fear not only drains your energy but can also affect your health and shorten your life. You may feel tempted to make quick money, but be cautious. Use your intelligence and influence today to resolve delicate matters at home. Your partner might ask for something that you’re unable to provide, which could leave them feeling disappointed. At work, your boss may appreciate and praise your efforts. You’ll feel nostalgic and may want to relive activities you enjoyed during your childhood. A lack of quality time together may lead to frustration in your relationship. Remedy: To bring more happiness into your family life, distribute kheer (a sweet rice dish) to underprivileged girls.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4:45 pm to 5:30 p.m.