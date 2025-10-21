Sagittarius: Your hopes flourish like a beautiful flower. Spending on socializing is likely but finances remain stable. Family tensions shouldn’t distract you from your goals; tough times teach valuable lessons. Be true to yourself with your loved one. Business travel yields positive results. Take personal inventory and focus on self-improvement. Marriage will bring joy and comfort. Remedy: To increase family happiness, support female relatives — such as your daughter, aunt, or sister-in-law.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.