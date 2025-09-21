Sagittarius: A wavering willpower may leave you vulnerable to emotional or mental stress. Financially, you’ll realize today that money grows only when you resist the urge to spend extravagantly. Avoid interfering in your spouse’s matters without consent, as it may lead to unnecessary conflict—seeking her opinion will help maintain harmony. Romance is highlighted, and you may find yourself experiencing love in its purest form. Promising overseas news or business opportunities could also come your way. Remember, divine help favors those who take initiative. Married life, too, may bring delightful surprises today. Remedy: Refrain from consuming tamsik items such as alcohol and non-vegetarian food to invite peace and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.