Sagittarius: You’re likely to engage in a fun physical activity today, keeping your body energized and your spirits high. Business ventures are poised to bring profits, spreading smiles among traders and entrepreneurs. Count on your friends—they’ll be there when you need them most. Love is in the air, and you'll find plenty of chances to express your affectionate side. A single kind gesture at work might even turn rivals into allies. In your free time, you’ll finally tackle those long-postponed tasks you’ve been meaning to get to. As the day unfolds, you’ll be reminded of the deep truth in your marriage vows—your spouse truly is your soulmate. Remedy: To clear obstacles in your career and business, consider nailing four silver nails into the four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.