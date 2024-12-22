Sagittarius: Today brings positivity, and you may find relief from a long-standing illness. Financially, you’ll have the opportunity to earn money independently without any outside assistance. Show your family how much you care by expressing your love through both words and actions. Cherish the time you spend together—it will amplify the joy. You may feel the bittersweet emotions of love today. Avoid hosting your boss or seniors at home, as it might not be the right day for such engagements. Enjoy the serenity of a walk under the clear sky, breathing in fresh air during your free time. Your calm and composed mind will be your strength throughout the day. However, be mindful during light-hearted conversations with your partner, as an old issue might unexpectedly resurface, leading to an argument. Remedy: Wear neat and well-ironed clothes to attract the positive influence of Venus and enhance your professional prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.