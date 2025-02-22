Sagittarius: Harboring feelings of hatred can be harmful—it weakens your tolerance, clouds your judgment, and can create lasting rifts in relationships. If you have invested money based on advice from an unfamiliar source, you are likely to see positive returns today. A visit to a religious place or a relative’s home may be on the cards. Be mindful of your actions in love—disappointing your partner today may lead to regret later. In your free time, you will enjoy a peaceful walk under the open sky, breathing in fresh air. A sense of mental calmness will benefit you throughout the day. Be gentle with your spouse, as minor injuries while in bed are possible. If you indulge in shopping today, you might finally get the clothes and footwear you need. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva for good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.