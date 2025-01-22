Sagittarius: Expectant mothers should exercise extra care today, especially while walking, as it’s not the best day for physical activity. Financially, you may experience a steady outflow of money, making it difficult to save. Children will lend a hand with household chores, bringing some relief. In matters of love, it’s your lucky day—your partner will surprise you by fulfilling your long-held fantasies. Be vigilant in business dealings to avoid being cheated. Spending time at home watching a movie or a match with your siblings can strengthen your bond and deepen your love for one another. Your life partner will show extra care and affection today, adding warmth to your relationship. Remedy: For better health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a deserted place.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.