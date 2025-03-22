Sagittarius: Your overall health will be stable, but travel may feel exhausting and stressful. If you own land and are looking to sell, you may find a great buyer today and secure a good deal. Avoid being too rigid with your family, as it could disturb the harmony at home. Romantic desires that once felt like dreams may become a reality today. To find peace and avoid unnecessary conflicts, consider spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or another place of worship. Your married life will feel especially fulfilling and joyful. However, be mindful of your words—speaking harshly may harm your reputation. Remedy: Show respect to saints and scholars to keep negative thoughts at bay.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.