Sagittarius: Your health will flourish when you spread joy and positivity to those around you. Be mindful not to overspend on entertainment or beauty-related expenses. Good news on the home front brings comfort—your parents’ health is improving, and their affection will warm your heart. Express your love and optimism in small ways—perhaps by placing fresh flowers at your window. Today holds the potential for both high performance and recognition, making it a great day to shine. You may also enjoy some peaceful moments with an engaging book or magazine. For those who believe marriage is only about physical connection—today proves otherwise. You'll experience the depth and beauty of true love. Remedy: Donate white-colored clothes or fabric to women to invite financial prosperity into your life.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.