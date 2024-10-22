Sagittarius: Your charming personality will draw people’s attention today. Financial matters will improve as the day progresses. Your partner will be supportive and helpful, making things easier for you. Today, you’ll realize that once you meet the love of your life, everything else seems secondary. If you plan to take a day off, rest assured—things will go smoothly in your absence, and any unexpected issues can be easily resolved upon your return. However, an unexpected journey might disrupt your plans to spend time with family. On a positive note, physical intimacy with your spouse will be especially fulfilling today. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by offering raw milk, curd, or buttermilk during a Shivling abhishek.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.