Sagittarius: Engage yourself in activities that are both exciting and relaxing. Avoid lending money today; if it becomes unavoidable, ensure you get a written agreement on the repayment timeline. Express your love and care to your family through thoughtful words and gestures, as this will strengthen bonds and multiply happiness. Your love life may take a promising turn, with your partner possibly initiating a conversation about marriage. Take time to reflect on every aspect before making a decision. A journey for career advancement could bear fruit, but seek your parents’ permission beforehand to avoid objections later. Try to see situations with clarity—overthinking may otherwise waste your valuable time. Some lack of support from your partner during a challenging moment may leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively at home to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.