Sagittarius: Engaging in sports and outdoor activities will help you regain lost energy. Be mindful of your spending and stick to your budget to avoid financial strain. It’s a favorable day for exchanging gifts with loved ones, strengthening your bonds. Enjoy a romantic candlelight dinner with your partner, making the evening special. Female colleagues will be especially supportive, assisting you in completing pending tasks at work. While your family may seek your attention to discuss their concerns, you will find time to indulge in something you enjoy. Your marriage will reach a beautiful and fulfilling moment today. Remedy: For financial growth, eat 11 grains of wheat at sunrise.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.