Sagittarius: Make an effort to leave the office early today and indulge in some recreational activities. Small-scale business owners may receive valuable financial advice from close contacts, so stay open to suggestions. However, exercise caution when dealing with both friends and strangers. It might not be the best day for romance, as finding genuine love could prove challenging. Instead, focus on connecting with experienced individuals and learning from their insights. Consider making changes to your appearance to boost your confidence and attract potential partners. Your spouse may be influenced by others and could initiate a conflict, but your patience, love, and understanding will help resolve any issues and restore harmony. Remedy: Foster peace at home by lighting a lamp and offering prayers to Lord Bhairav.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4.40 pm to 6 pm.