Sagittarius: Make sure to get plenty of rest to restore your energy. You may end up spending a significant amount on household essentials today, which could cause some mental stress. However, your charm and ability to impress others will bring rewarding opportunities. Avoid the habit of constantly falling in love—focus on building meaningful connections. Students will have an excellent day, performing well in their exams. Stay humble and let this success motivate you to work even harder. Attending seminars and exhibitions can provide valuable knowledge and networking opportunities. If you take your spouse on a romantic date today, it could strengthen your relationship and bring you closer. Remedy: Place a Ketu Yantra in your Puja room or family altar and worship it regularly for success in business and career.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.