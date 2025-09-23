Sagittarius: Your health will remain in excellent condition today. Financial relief may come from an unexpected source, helping you resolve pending money-related concerns. This is also a favorable time to share your new ideas and plans with your parents, as their support will strengthen your confidence. Be cautious in friendships, as misunderstandings could strain a bond. At work, your senior is likely to appreciate the quality of your efforts. On the other hand, you may waste your free hours on unproductive activities. A touch of rudeness from your spouse could leave you feeling low through the day. Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu to nurture harmony and strengthen love in relationships.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 6 pm.