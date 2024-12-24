Sagittarius: Try to leave work early today and engage in activities you truly enjoy. Small business owners may receive valuable advice from close contacts that could lead to financial gains. Family responsibilities may increase, causing some mental stress. However, once you're with the love of your life, you'll feel that nothing else matters—a sentiment you'll truly embrace today. This is an excellent day to launch new projects and plans. Children may spend the entire day playing sports, so parents should keep an eye on them to prevent potential injuries. Marriage will feel like a true blessing, and you’ll deeply appreciate it today. Remedy: Place black or white marbles or pebbles in potted plants to foster happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.