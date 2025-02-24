Sagittarius: Today is an excellent day to restart your journey toward better health. Influential people may be willing to invest in ideas that have a touch of uniqueness and class. Spending quality time with family, children, and friends will be essential for recharging your energy. Your partner may surprise you with something truly special, adding joy to your day. New opportunities will seem promising and could yield good returns. This could be one of your most productive days, allowing you to plan for a prosperous future. However, an unexpected guest in the evening might disrupt your plans. Despite past ups and downs in your married life, today is a golden opportunity to cherish and strengthen your bond with your spouse. Remedy: To promote family harmony and happiness, avoid consuming alcohol. The Sun, a sattvic planet, does not favor tamasic substances.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.