Sagittarius: Visualize a bright, beautiful, and uplifting image to boost your spirits. Smart investments in secure options will bring financial gains. Be mindful of your spending—unnecessary expenses may upset your spouse. Love may bring joy and fulfillment today. Surround yourself with accomplished individuals who can offer valuable insights into future trends. Unfortunately, some unimportant tasks may take up your free time today. You will realize that your spouse is truly a blessing in your life. Remedy: Strengthen family harmony by occasionally gifting your brothers red-colored clothing or other thoughtful presents.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.