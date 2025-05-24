Sagittarius: Today is a perfect day to hit the reset button on your health and commit to positive changes. For financial success, consider investing based on the guidance of innovative and experienced individuals—wisdom and creativity can lead to solid gains. In times of challenge, your family will step in with support and valuable guidance, reminding you that you're not alone. By observing those who have mastered their craft, you can pick up meaningful lessons that boost your confidence and inspire growth. There’s a strong chance of encountering someone truly special today—perhaps even someone who feels like a rare catch. Use your free time wisely by tackling tasks you've left unfinished; completing them will bring a sense of accomplishment. Your married life shines especially bright today—express your love openly and let your partner know how much they mean to you. At work, your energetic and enthusiastic approach is likely to leave a lasting impression on your colleagues. Remedy: For better health, consider wearing a gold ring engraved with the Mangal (Mars) Yantra.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.