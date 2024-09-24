Sagittarius: Tensions at home may leave you feeling frustrated, and trying to suppress these feelings could lead to physical discomfort. It’s better to release this energy through physical activity and step away from the aggravating situation. With the support of a close relative, you may find success in business today, which will also bring financial benefits. Friends will be ready to help if needed. The anticipation of meeting an old friend might make your heart race with excitement. Be cautious and think carefully before committing to any expensive ventures. You may be forced to take an unexpected trip today, disrupting your plans to spend time with family. However, your married life will reach new heights, as you experience the pure joy of love today. Remedy: For good health, bury a piece of copper or silver in the ground after washing it with milk and rice. Pour the remaining milk and rice on a plant outside your home.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.