Sagittarius: Focus on physical education along with mental and moral growth, as true all-round development requires balance. Remember, a healthy mind thrives in a healthy body. Be mindful of your spending habits—save wisely and spend carefully, or you may regret it later. Family responsibilities could increase today, adding some pressure to your mind. On the personal front, you may experience the joy of love. Businesspeople are advised not to reveal sensitive details about their projects or plans, as it could lead to trouble. In your free time, you may plan to relax and enjoy with close friends. Meanwhile, you and your spouse might receive wonderful news that brightens your day. Remedy: Place raw turmeric and five Peepal leaves under your pillow while sleeping to enjoy a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.