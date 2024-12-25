Sagittarius: Domestic concerns may leave you feeling anxious today. Married couples might face significant expenses related to their children's education. Consider organizing an evening gathering with friends and family to lighten the mood and strengthen bonds. You may encounter misunderstandings with your partner, making it challenging to communicate your perspective. Additionally, you might feel a lack of creativity and find decision-making particularly difficult. However, favourable planetary influences will provide you with ample reasons to feel happy and optimistic. Though family matters might strain your married life, both you and your spouse will handle the situation wisely and maintain harmony.

Remedy: Chant the following mantra 11 times for positive energy and balance: Palasha Pushpa Sanghasham, Taaraka Graha Mastakam; Roudram Roudraathmakam Ghoram, Tam Ketum Pranamaamyaham.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.