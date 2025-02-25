Sagittarius: You will finally find relief from the long-standing stresses and tensions in your life. This is the perfect time to adopt a healthier lifestyle to keep them at bay for good. Avoid those seeking business credit and focus on your own financial stability. Your knowledge and sense of humor will leave a positive impression on those around you. If you've been harsh in love, take the opportunity to apologize and make amends. Positive changes in your work environment are likely today. It’s also a favorable day to consult a lawyer for legal advice. Though a disagreement with your spouse may arise, it will be resolved over a peaceful dinner. Remedy: To strengthen your financial situation, offer yellow flowers to your personal or family deity.

Lucky Colour: Lime Green.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 4.30 pm.