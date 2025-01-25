Sagittarius: Your polite behavior will be appreciated today, and you will receive verbal praise from many people. Before heading out, seek the blessings of your elders, as it will bring you good fortune. It’s a favorable day for taking care of domestic matters and completing any pending household tasks. Romance may not be very fulfilling today, as you may struggle to find real love. However, you’ll enjoy walking under a clear sky and breathing in fresh air during your free time. Your mental calmness will serve you well throughout the day. You’ll have a peaceful and relaxed time with your spouse. However, excess work may cause some mental stress, but taking time to meditate in the evening will help you recharge and feel more balanced. Remedy: Drinking water stored in an orange-colored glass bottle will enhance love and harmony in your relationships.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.