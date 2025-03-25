Sagittarius: Those looking for fun and enjoyment will have a delightful time today. While new contracts may seem promising, they might not yield the expected gains—avoid making rushed investment decisions. Steer clear of individuals who could lead you toward bad habits. There is a chance of experiencing emotional distress in love today. Work will go smoothly, and your mood will remain positive throughout the day. Stay mindful of distractions, as you often lose focus and waste time—be careful not to do so again today. Your neighbors may attempt to create trouble in your married life, but your bond remains strong. Remedy: Donating red bangles and clothes to young girls can bring multiple financial benefits.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.