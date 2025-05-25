Sagittarius: You’re likely to feel a welcome sense of relief from the stress and pressure you've been carrying for some time. Now is the perfect moment to embrace a healthier lifestyle that helps keep these worries away for good. Tap into your creativity today—it could lead to unexpected financial gains. Your high energy and enthusiastic spirit will not only produce favorable results but also help ease tensions at home. Love may surprise you today, even in the most unexpected way. Let your passion and influence at work open new doors for career advancement. With focus and determination, you're poised to achieve remarkable success in your chosen field—so channel all your talents to stay ahead. Spending time with a friend could be uplifting, but steer clear of alcohol—it won’t serve your time or energy well. And here’s a gentle reminder: your spouse is truly a blessing in your life. Pay attention today, and you'll see the love and magic they bring more clearly than ever. Remedy: For vibrant health, fill a red glass bottle with water, place it in the sun, and drink the energized water daily.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 12 pm.