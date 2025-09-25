Sagittarius: Your health will remain in excellent condition, even through a busy day. A strong urge to earn quick money may surface, but be cautious in your approach. Visiting relatives will turn out to be more pleasant and rewarding than you expect. You may also find yourself missing a close friend and cherishing their presence in spirit. New opportunities could look tempting, but avoid rushing into decisions without careful thought. It’s time to tackle long-pending issues—stay positive, take the first step, and your efforts will begin to clear the path ahead. On the personal front, you will truly appreciate the joy of having a wonderful life partner by your side today. Remedy: For a flourishing career or business, extend kindness and support to teachers, mentors, and young children with genuine affection and dedication.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.