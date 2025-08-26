Sagittarius: Spending quality time with your children will help you release stress today. Their pure energy and innocence can act as a powerful emotional and spiritual healer, leaving you refreshed and rejuvenated. Your creative ideas may open new avenues for earning extra income. At the same time, don’t neglect your social life — step out with your family to attend a gathering or celebration. It will ease your pressure and boost your confidence. Romance will feel like spring in full bloom, bringing warmth and joy to your heart. Even at work, someone you usually find irritating may surprise you with insightful thoughts. Friends may visit your home, adding cheer to your day, but avoid unhealthy habits like smoking or drinking. The evening promises to be delightful as you share precious moments with your spouse. Remedy: Feed cows with flour and offer sugar to black ants to nurture peace and harmony in the family.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.