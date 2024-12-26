Sagittarius: Excessive excitement and intense emotions might strain your nervous system, so take steps to stay calm and balanced. Begin your day by seeking the blessings of your elders—it will bring positivity and good fortune. Friends will be supportive and stand by you when needed. You may deeply miss your partner’s presence today, feeling their absence keenly. Business owners could experience unexpected profits or windfalls, making it a favorable day for financial growth. Any travel for business purposes is likely to yield long-term benefits. In the evening, you’ll cherish some of the most memorable moments with your spouse. Remedy: Feeding rotis or bread to dogs can help you maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.