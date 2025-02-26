Sagittarius: Workplace pressure from seniors and tensions at home may cause stress, affecting your focus. However, an improvement in your financial situation will allow you to comfortably purchase essential items. If you need support, your friends will be there to help. Love will feel deeply meaningful today, reminding you of its soulful nature. Spending time with experienced individuals will provide valuable knowledge. A business trip taken today may bring long-term benefits. Your spouse will make you feel incredibly special, leaving you with a sense of abundance and joy. Remedy: Donating bronze can enhance Mercury’s positive influence, boosting your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.