Sagittarius: Today, you will be brimming with energy and will accomplish tasks in half the time it usually takes. However, any negligence at work or in business could lead to financial losses, so stay attentive. While you may face some challenges, remain practical and don’t expect miracles from those who offer help. Your fairness and generosity in love are likely to be recognized and appreciated. Connecting with influential individuals could inspire new ideas and plans. You might plan to leave work early today, allowing you to spend quality time with your family, perhaps by watching a movie or visiting a park. Today, you'll discover that true love goes far beyond physical attraction. Remedy: Avoid alcohol consumption within the family to enhance harmony and happiness. As a sattvik planet, the Sun opposes tamasic substances.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.