Sagittarius: Today is perfect for doing things that uplift your spirit and boost your self-worth. An increase in income from a previous investment is likely, adding to your sense of accomplishment. At home, working in close coordination with loved ones will foster peace and harmony. For those deeply immersed in love, today brings a soulful connection—you’ll experience a moment so profound, it will make the world’s most beautiful songs feel silent in comparison. Time is precious—don't let it slip through your fingers. Cherish every moment, for once it's gone, it won't return. Your eyes will say what words cannot—expect a deeply emotional, heart-to-heart exchange with your spouse that strengthens your bond. Slowly but surely, your life is finding its rhythm again, and today you’ll feel that shift more clearly than ever. Remedy: Uplift your financial well-being by offering help and service to monks, saints, and others who dedicate their lives to spiritual paths.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.