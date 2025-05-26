Sagittarius: Today, your energy may be low, and small things might irritate you. Avoid making quick decisions, especially when handling important financial matters. It’s a good time to help your children with their homework. You will experience the sweetness of love today. Work will pick up pace as your colleagues and seniors fully support you. Some friends might visit your home and spend time with you. However, it’s best to avoid harmful substances like alcohol and cigarettes right now. Your spouse is eager to surprise you with love and happiness—be sure to encourage them. Remedy: Recite Om Shukraaya Namaha 11 times to boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.