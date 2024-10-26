Sagittarius: Engaging in self-improvement projects will bring multiple benefits, boosting both your confidence and well-being. Today, support from your brother or sister is likely to bring you unexpected gains. Pleasing your parents might feel challenging, but try to see things from their perspective—it will lead to positive outcomes. They deserve your love, time, and attention. Be cautious, as someone may try to create distance between you and your partner today. Unplanned travel could be stressful and exhausting for some. You might feel a lack of comfort in your marriage, but a heartfelt conversation can help clear the air. Minor disagreements with a family member might arise, but staying calm and patient will help restore harmony at home. Remedy: To enhance happiness among family members, offer water regularly on a Shivling.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.