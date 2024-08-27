Sagittarius: As you continue battling your long-term illness, remember that self-trust is the foundation of true courage. While lending money is something most people hesitate to do, you'll find relief in helping someone in need today. Before making any changes to your home, ensure you have everyone's approval. If you express your love, your partner will feel like an angel to you today. A new partnership could hold great promise, making it an ideal day for such ventures. Traveling might bring you to new places and introduce you to influential people. However, ongoing disagreements with your spouse could create significant strain, making reconciliation difficult. Remedy: Wearing green today may bring you positive energy.

• Lucky Colour: Brown.

• Auspicious Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM.