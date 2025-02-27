Sagittarius: Your kind and compassionate nature will bring plenty of joyful moments today. You may step out with your spouse to purchase some valuable household items, but be mindful, as this could put some strain on your finances. To maintain peace, avoid unnecessary arguments, confrontations, or fault-finding in others. Keep your love life private and focus on your work and priorities instead. It’s a favorable day where things will align in your favor, leaving you feeling on top of the world. However, a minor disagreement with your spouse—possibly over grocery shopping—might test your patience. Remedy: For a stable financial life, cultivate strong faith, surround yourself with positive people, avoid negative thoughts about others, and refrain from mental aggression.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.