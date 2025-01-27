Sagittarius: Your health remains excellent, and your financial situation improves as overdue payments are cleared. If you offer advice today, be open to receiving it as well. Love has the power to transport you to a different world, even when you’re standing still. Today could be the day for a romantic getaway. At work, enemies may turn into allies thanks to a single kind gesture from you. This could be one of your best days, as you’ll have the chance to plan for a bright future. However, an unexpected guest in the evening may derail your plans. Something unexpected in the morning will set the tone for an amazing day. Remedy: For rapid career growth, wake up early, greet the rising Sun, and chant the Gayatri Mantra 11 times.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.