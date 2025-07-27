Sagittarius: Today, rest and relaxation are essential, especially if you've been under significant mental stress lately. Indulging in some recreation or entertainment will help ease your mind and restore your energy. Established businesspersons of this zodiac sign should handle investments with extra caution—strategic thinking is crucial today. Being open to advice and genuinely considering others' suggestions can lead to valuable insights and positive outcomes. If you're in love, today brings a deeply emotional moment—the kind of connection that makes the rest of the world fade away. You'll feel truly in sync with your partner, as if you're hearing a melody only the two of you understand. A journey aimed at improving your career may take shape, but ensure you have your parents' approval beforehand to avoid misunderstandings. Spending quiet time with your spouse this evening will remind you of the importance of nurturing your relationship. When emotional intimacy is strong, love deepens in beautiful ways. Remedy: Nurture your spiritual side—have faith in a higher power, and engage in charitable acts. These practices will enhance Saturn’s positive influence and bring harmony to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.