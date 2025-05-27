Sagittarius: Be mindful of your diet today—avoid high-calorie foods and stay committed to your exercise routine for lasting well-being. A financial boost is likely to arrive, offering relief from ongoing money-related concerns. Use this opportunity wisely. Work together with your spouse to tackle any pending household tasks—it’s a good day to restore order and cooperation at home. Try to break the habit of getting swept up in fleeting romances. Focus on building deeper, more meaningful connections. You may find yourself investing in new technology to enhance your productivity—smart moves today can lead to long-term gains. In the midst of a hectic lifestyle, it’s often hard to make time for yourself. Fortunately, today offers a rare chance to unwind and focus on your own needs. Be cautious with communication—a misunderstanding could stir up trouble. But with honest conversation, you’ll be able to resolve it smoothly. Remedy: To support your physical and spiritual health, consider donating milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.