Sagittarius: Seek support from your family members to ease your tension, and accept their help with gratitude. Avoid bottling up your feelings—sharing your problems regularly can bring relief. While money might slip through your fingers easily, your luck will ensure a steady flow of finances. A letter or message may bring joyful news to your entire family. Meeting your dream girl today will fill your heart with excitement and happiness. To excel at work, consider incorporating new technologies and staying updated with the latest techniques. Feeling disconnected from money, love, or family might prompt you to visit a spiritual teacher in search of inner peace. You and your spouse could receive wonderful news today. Remedy: Eat while facing the East to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4:30 pm.