Sagittarius: Jealousy may make you feel sad or depressed today, but remember it is self-inflicted—there’s no need to dwell on it. Motivate yourself to overcome these feelings by sharing in the joys and sorrows of others. The arrival of money today can relieve several financial concerns. Your cheerful and energetic nature will spread joy and happiness to those around you. Romance may face some complications, so approach it with patience. Use your free time to complete tasks that were left unfinished in the past. Remember, marriage is not just about living together—it’s important to spend quality time with your partner. Spending too much time with office friends may spark family tension, so try to limit it. Remedy: Donate barley equivalent to your body weight at a goshala or cowshed to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.