Sagittarius: Engage yourself in activities that bring both excitement and relaxation, helping you stay refreshed. Avoid making financial decisions without consulting someone experienced, as hasty actions may lead to losses. Family-oriented social gatherings will bring joy and create cherished memories. In love, stand firm and don’t give in to unnecessary demands. Your confidence is on the rise, and signs of progress are clearly visible. However, be mindful of your tendency to lose focus—train your mind to stay steady and make the best use of your time. Married life shows signs of improvement, as the day brings relief and harmony after a challenging phase. Remedy: Keep a scented handkerchief in your pocket to enhance charm and bring sweetness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.