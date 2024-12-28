Sagittarius: Trust yourself to know what’s best—be strong, decisive, and ready to embrace the outcomes of your choices. Your financial situation is likely to improve later in the day. However, tensions with family members or your spouse might arise, so approach such situations calmly. Keep your love vibrant and cherished, like a precious treasure. If you manage to find some personal time amidst your busy schedule, use it wisely to invest in your future. Your spouse will amaze you with their thoughtfulness, and you may receive a delightful surprise from your partner. If your beloved seems distant or unwilling to talk, don’t push them. Give them the space they need, and things will naturally get better. Remedy: Sharing sweet wheat bread with the poor is believed to help alleviate feelings of irritation and promote peace.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.