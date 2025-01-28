Sagittarius: Unwanted thoughts may crowd your mind today, so it’s a good idea to keep yourself busy with physical exercise—after all, an idle mind can lead to negative thinking. Investing in real estate could prove profitable. Try doing something fun and different with your family members to liven up the atmosphere at home. If you want your love life to thrive, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on third-party information. Today is one of those days when your creativity will shine brightly. However, any travel plans you have might be delayed due to last-minute changes in your schedule. Your spouse may be upset with you today, as you might forget to share something important with them. Remedy: To maintain good health, feed young girls under the age of 9.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m.