Sagittarius: Patience, combined with consistent effort, sound judgment, and empathy, will pave the way to your success. Those involved in small-scale businesses may receive valuable financial advice from close associates today—listen carefully, as it could prove beneficial. It's a favorable day for exchanging gifts and expressing love with those close to your heart. Your partner’s occasional anger stems from genuine care—rather than reacting defensively, try to understand their perspective with compassion. At work, your dedication and the quality of your efforts may catch your senior’s attention. In your leisure time, a peaceful walk under the open sky will leave you feeling refreshed and mentally calm—a sense of clarity will stay with you throughout the day. However, if you’ve made plans today without consulting your spouse, be prepared for a strong reaction. A little communication can go a long way. Remedy: To enhance harmony in your love life, wear white clothing when meeting your partner—it symbolizes peace, sincerity, and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.